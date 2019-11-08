A new sculpture along Baton Rouge's Mississippi Riverfront

Photo: Downtown Development District

BATON ROUGE – South Louisiana, often recognized for its festive flair thanks to the region's annual Mardi Gras season, is also becoming known for its appreciation of all things artistic.

On Friday, the capital city continues to develop its artistic flair with the introduction of a 14’ tall stainless steel spherical sculpture that will be set up along the Mississippi Riverfront at the end of Florida Street.

In preparation for the installation, River Road at Florida Street will be closed from Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 a.m. until Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

This sculpture is unique in that it isn't meant to simply be observed, but is designed for interaction. Specialized technology equips it with the ability to interact with visitors and with the flow of the Mississippi River.

A sensor within the river, measuring the water's speed and height, will connect with software within the sculpture. The software converts this data into frequencies that sound like singing. Visitors standing near the sculpture will be able to listen to this singing and sort of 'talk back' to the scultpure by either speaking or pressing a button. This response from visitors will change the way the sculpture's frequencies respond.

The effect is that visitors who interact with the art piece will feel as though they're communicating with the Mississippi River.

The sculpture’s world-famous designer, Po Shu Wang, donated the piece to the City of Baton Rouge to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.

Wang's work of art is described as a pinnacle piece and was made possible by private donors from the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Post Architects, Ragland Aderman & Associates Inc., Boh Bros Construction Co., Turner Industries, EBR City-Parish, and the Downtown Development District.