A new look for fast food; Burger King to test 'reusable' packaging

Following through on its vow to be more environmentally conscious, Burger King has revealed its brand new reusable cups and containers.

According to CNN, the fast food chain intends to begin testing reusable containers in 2021, as part of its efforts to reduce waste.

Customers will be offered a choice to go with old packaging or opt in for reusable packaging for menu items such as sandwiches, soft drinks and coffee. They can then return the reusable sandwich container or beverage cup to Burger King restaurants to be cleaned and reused.

Those who opt-in will be charged a small deposit fee at the time of their purchase, and once the packaging is returned, their fee will be refunded to them.

The program is a part of Burger King's continuing sustainability efforts which were announced in July.

At that time, the company announced a version of its Whopper made from lemongrass-fed beef, which it said would cut methane emissions.

They also worked to having 100% of their restaurants' guest packaging come from renewable, recycle or certified sources, and recycling all guest packaging at its restaurants in the United States and Canada by 2025.

Burger King's new containers are the result of its partnership with TerraCycle's zero-waste delivery platform, Loop. Customers can

