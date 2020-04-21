A new 'Hunger Games' prequel is in production

Image: CNN

A new film from the Hunger Games saga is in the works at Lionsgate. The movie will be an adaptation of "Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," the upcoming prequel created by Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins.

The story is set during the tenth annual Hunger Games and centers around 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, the man who later becomes the leader of Panem in the film series, played by Donald Sutherland.

The book is being released May 19. The film's release date has yet to be released. The film's director will be Francis Lawrence, who oversaw three of the four previous films in the saga.

Screenwriter Michael Arndt and producer Nina Jacobson will also be involved in the production of the prequel.

"The Hunger Games" was released back in 2012, starring Jennifer Lawrence as main character Katniss Everdeen.