Latest Weather Blog
A look at the changes proposed to Louisiana's TOPS program
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A proposal to redesign Louisiana's TOPS free college tuition program is being considered by a legislative task force studying the program. The proposal, which would require approval from the full Legislature if recommended by the task force, would adjust the grade point average (GPA) and score on the ACT college entrance exam that high school students must reach to get full tuition coverage and stipends:
TOPS Opportunity Award:
Current: 2.5 GPA, 20 ACT score required; Covers full tuition at the 2016-17 level.
Proposed: Same eligibility requirements; $4,000 flat tuition award.
___
TOPS Performance Award:
Current: 3.0 GPA, 23 ACT score required (increasing to 3.25 GPA for 2021 high school graduates); Covers full tuition at the 2016-17 level and provides a $400 annual stipend.
Proposed: Same eligibility requirements; Would cover full tuition at the 2016-17 level with no stipend.
___
TOPS Honors Award:
Current: 3.0 GPA, 27 ACT score required (increasing to 3.5 GPA for 2021 high school graduates); Covers full tuition at the 2016-17 level and provides an $800 annual stipend.
Proposed: Same eligibility requirements; Would cover full tuition at the 2016-17 level with a $1,500 annual stipend.
___
TOPS Honors PLUS Award:
Current: Doesn't exist.
Proposed: 4.0 GPA, 30 ACT score required; Would cover full tuition at the 2016-17 level with a $2,500 annual stipend.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker looking to create task force to address recent deadly crime
-
Criminal justice system dealt another blow with jury trials on hold until...
-
State Capitol security prepares ahead of inauguration
-
'Council On Aging' opened its doors to seniors for COVID-19 vaccinations
-
Tuesday's Health Report
Sports Video
-
Southern basketball working through COVID plagued season
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview
-
Scotlandville routs EA in matchup of 5A titans