A Little Sunshine, A Little Rain

Today:

Expect an abundant amount of sunshine for a large part of your Friday forecast as temperatures will continue to heat up for another hot Louisiana summer day. The extreme sunshine will push temperatures into the low 90s and combined with the oppressive humidity, will allow the heat index to easily climb to the upper 90s, so take precautions if you intend to be outdoors for a lengthy amount of time. There exists a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms today mostly for the middle to late afternoon hours. These storms could produce heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding, dangerous lightning, damaging winds and small hail. These storms could linger into the early evening hours, but will begin to weaken and eventually dissipate as the evening progresses.

The Weekend:

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through Saturday and Sunday afternoon as a few pulses of energy rotate around an area of high pressure to the west. These storms will likely be widespread with the rain chances coming in around 60-70% for both days.

The Tropics:

The tropical outlook for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and Atlantic Oceans call for no activity for the next 5 days.