A line of showers and storms will move through tonight

No fog today, but clouds will be building in all day.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The Dense Fog Advisory has been canceled. Today will be dry with clouds building into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the low 70s and overnight rain will be moving in. A line of showers and storms associated with a cold front will move from west to east starting around midnight. Everyone will get some rain overnight, but it will be clearing out Sunday morning. Overnight temperatures will stay warm, in the 60s.

Up Next: The overnight rain will be clearing up on Saturday morning and the rest of your Saturday is looking dry. Temperatures will be in the low 70s. Dry conditions will continue until Sunday evening. Throughout the day Sunday, clouds will build and rain will move in from southwest to northeast starting around 5 pm. This rain will continue into the very early morning hours of Monday. After that, Monday will dry out and temperatures will be cooler, in the 50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

