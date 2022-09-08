A Las Vegas public official has been arrested in connection with the killing of an investigative journalist, his newspaper says

Photo via CNN

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - A local official was arrested for his suspected involvement in the killing of a veteran journalist who had been reporting on the official's alleged wrongdoing.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles — the subject of investigative reports from the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Jeff German — has been arrested, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Review-Journal, days after German was found stabbed to death outside his home.'

Jail records show Telles is being held on suspicion of murder and has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Telles has not been publicly identified by police as being connected to German's death.

German had been working on a story about Telles the week he was killed, according to the newspaper German worked for, the Review-Journal. Telles was the subject of several of German's articles that detailed the oversight of his office, and German reported that Telles created a hostile work environment and carried on an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Telles denied the reports, the Review-Journal said.

"The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom," Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can't do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution," Cook said.

"We thank Las Vegas police for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the terrible significance of Jeff's killing. Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family, and Jeff's many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter. Godspeed, Jeff."