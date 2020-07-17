A great day to walk your dog

After a good soaking on Thursday, we start Friday off near 73 degrees! It has been 10 days since the Baton Rouge metro has seen 73 degrees.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Drier conditions in store for your Friday. Temperatures will heat to near 93 with a few isolated shower in the afternoon. Only about 30% of the viewing area will see rain with a few heavy downpours, some gusty wind, and lightning. Isolated pockets of up to 2 inches of rain will be possible. Overnight lows will be near 76.

Up Next: Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the rest of the 7-Day forecast, after all, it is July. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be near 93 degrees and there will be a chance for afternoon showers every day through the forecast period. Rain coverage will be near 30% for the weekend (contained to the afternoon and evening hours). More rain means cooler conditions from the rain-cooled air. Those who see rain will feel much cooler than those with more sun. Overnight temperatures will be near 76 for the rest of the week.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

Humidity will stay put for the next 7 days. Precipitable water values are up near 2 inches, and upper level subsidence is weak. The water content is certainly present for any storms to drop isolated amounts of 2 inches of water, it will come down to the rain rate with each individual storm. Rain will be much scarcer through the weekend with drier air aloft. Peak heating hours will be the time to look out for rain.

--Marisa

