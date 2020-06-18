A great day to get out and move around

Get outside! The heat will ramp up this afternoon, but the morning hours will be a great time to get outside and get that heart rate up. If you are outside in the afternoon remember to drink water and wear sunscreen.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Spotty clouds will be visible today but for the most part, you can still expect a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. The coastal areas could see a few more showers in the afternoon hours. Humidity is still manageable and will continue increasing for the rest of the week. Overnight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s.

NOTE: If your lawn and garden haven’t been watered in the past week, now is a good time to give everything a good soaking. The next few dry days might put them over the edge otherwise.

Up Next: Expect temperatures in the low 90s on for the rest of the week. Overnight lows remain in the very low 70s for the rest of the week as well. Mostly sunny skies and humidity slowing going up through the weekend. Father’s Day looks mostly dry, but we can’t rule out a shower or two in the afternoon. We will return to a summertime pattern of afternoon pop-up showers on Monday with larger rain coverage expected early next week.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level closed low is responsible for maintaining northerly flow over Louisiana. With northerly to northwesterly flow stacked through about 200mb, perceptible water values are less than 1 and could go as low as 0.5 through this week. This trend will continue again today. Dew points will stay in the 60s and will slowly begin to climb back up to average. With little deep moisture, convection is very unlikely inland. Coastal areas will have more available moisture and a high chance of showers and thunderstorms during peak heating hours. Summertime popup convection is likely to return on Monday as the low lifts out and a trough moves down over the northern Gulf Coast.

--Marisa

