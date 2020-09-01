A 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' reunion will be featured on HBO max around Thanksgiving

Photo: ET

Nostalgic Millennials and Gen Xer's with fond memories of popular sitcoms from the 90's have something to look forward to thanks to HBO Max.

CNN, which is owned by a parent company of HBO Max, announced Tuesday that the remaining cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" is reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary.

A press release described the reunion as "an unscripted special looking back at the series and the cultural impact the series has had since its debut."

The statement went on to say the much-anticipated special is "Set to tape September 10th, the actual 30th anniversary of the series in 1990, the reunion will launch exclusively on HBO Max around Thanksgiving."

The beloved comedy's star, Will Smith, will be joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Among those missing from the reunion is the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil and tragically died from complications related to open-heart surgery in 2014.

HBO Max is also scheduled to host a reunion of "Friends," which was rumored to have been filmed in August. A release date for the special has not been confirmed.