A foggy start to the day

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A dense fog advisory extends across our area until 9 AM, as clouds break through the remainder of the morning. Fog will not be widespread, but should stay patchy. This could be worse on roadways, as traffic could abruptly stop or slow in areas where visibility drops - especially near lakes and rivers. Mostly sunny skies will break through during the afternoon, warming temperatures into the 70s around noon as highs peak near 78°. High pressure will be just to our southeast, which will keep conditions dry through today. Clouds will be increasing tonight, as fog is expected to develop overnight into Thursday morning. Lows should bottom-out near 62° with calming winds out of the southeast.

Up Next: Spotty showers return in the forecast on Thursday, and will linger through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will also stay well above average, as highs approach the mid-80s by Monday.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure along the Florida Panhandle will keep conditions dry and warm today. It should travel a little more to the east on Thursday, which should return a slight chance of spotty showers to the forecast tomorrow. A stalled front to our north will try to press southward Friday and Saturday, bumping up rain chances through the afternoon hours. The front is going to have a tough time as it approaches the Gulf Coast, and should actually stay just to our north. This will keep winds out of the south as temperatures stay about 10 degrees above average through the weekend and into next week. Spotty showers also will be lingering into next week, as that stalled front has truly set up camp to our north. Significant rainfall is not expected, as pockets of heavier rain will be short-lived and instability rather limited.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.