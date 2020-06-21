A few storms for Father's Day, wetter pattern next week

Today and Tonight: Father's Day, expect mostly sunny skies. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible with highs around 91. Rain coverage will be around 40%. Tonight, any showers will diminish, leaving a few clouds with lows around 76.

Looking Ahead: Humidity has begun to make a comeback across south Louisiana. Our comfortable mornings have returned to more sticky mornings. Not only will our humidity continue to be on the rise, so will the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Through next week, we will transition into a more active pattern with daily showers and thunderstorms. Over the next seven days, we could pick up anywhere from 1" - 2" of rain across the viewing area. Locally higher amounts possible in heavy downpours. Remember, with any summertime showers and storms, heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are always possible.

