A few storms around to end out the weekend

The Next 24 Hours: Tonight, a few storms around this evening, then turning mostly clear overnight. Lows will be around 75. Tomorrow, we'll start off dry in the morning and heat up into the middle 90s in the afternoon. Showers and storms will be possible, especially after the noon hour. Rain coverage will be around 40%. No need to cancel outdoor plans, just be prepared to dodge a storm or two. Any showers/storms that develop will be brief.

Looking Ahead: Humidity will begin to creep back in this weekend, leading to triple-digit feels like temperatures and spotty storms. As we head into next week, the chance for showers and storms will steadily increase as more moisture becomes available. Overall, we are transitioning back to a more usual pattern for August.

The Tropics: A westward moving tropical wave, located a couple hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a shot at some slow development over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days, before running into an environment that is less conducive for organization.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.