A few showers for Friday, Stronger storms on Sunday

A few showers will be around for your Friday, and storms on Sunday will be on the stronger side.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The cold front will spark up showers and storms all over the viewing area today starting with areas further north and working south. It will be overcast all day with showers on and off and there will be a few pockets of heavier rain in the mix. Overall, rain accumulations will be low if even measurable. All the thick cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Tonight the cold front will move south of the area and we will have a few breaks in the clouds. Some drier air will move in and temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Saturday: The morning hours will be pleasant with low humidity and temperatures in the 60s. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees. Even with all the clouds, there will be very little shower activity. Think of the atmosphere like a sponge. It will be holding a lot of water in the form of clouds, but without anything to squeeze the water out (like a front), most areas will stay dry.

Sunday: The forcing needed for showers and storms will be available to us on Sunday in the form of a warm front and a low-pressure center. This means that we will see a few rounds of showers and storms starting with an initial line early on Sunday morning. These storms will trend on the stronger side, and a level 2/5 slight risk for severe weather has been issued for the WBRZ viewing area. After the initial line of storms, there will be more isolated storm activity through the afternoon. Be weather aware. Storms at any time of the day will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, or even a spin-up tornado. Sunday afternoon temperatures will max out in the 70s.

Up Next: Next week will bring many afternoons will pop up rain over the area. Temperatures will trend warm for the first half of the week with some areas nearing 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances bump up in the middle of the week and temperatures drop slightly at the end of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.