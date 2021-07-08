A few peaks of sun before more showers this afternoon

Showers and storms today will move in southwest to northeast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After starting with temperatures in the mid-70s this morning, a little bit of sun will quickly bump temperatures into the upper 80s. Before temperatures can reach the 90s, clouds will build in and showers will start up. Areas further south and west will see showers first. Then, showers will move southwest to northeast. A brief heavy downpour will be possible. If you are driving in the rain, look out for street and poor drainage flooding and never drive on water cover roads. Overnight, some light rain will linger into early Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Friday morning will start with cloudy skies and light drizzle. The thick clouds in the morning will prevent widespread showers in the afternoon, but a few showers will still be able to bubble up. Between the clouds, temperatures will be near 90 degrees. Saturday is setting up to be just a bit drier. Showers will be more isolated, and more areas will stay totally dry. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees. We will continue to dodge showers on Sunday afternoon too. Weekend plans? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the free WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Elsa is still hanging on to Tropical Storm status with maximum sustained winds near 40mph. The center of the storm is now moving over South Carolina and Elsa will continue along the entire east coast of the United States and Canada bringing heavy rain along the way. Elsa is not forecast to impact the local area. Stay with us for timely updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

