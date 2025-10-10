67°
A family affair: Lamendola's Supermarket in Gonzales celebrates 90th anniversary
GONZALES — Lamendola's Supermarket celebrated its 90th anniversary in Gonzales this week.
Mayor Tim Riley declared Thursday as "Lamendola's Supermarket Day."
The store is currently owned by Daphne Lamendola, the great-granddaughter of the original owner, Angelo Lamendola.
Two of the store's former owners, Daphne's dad, Blair, and her grandfather, Sonny, were also there to celebrate the milestone.
