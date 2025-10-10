67°
A family affair: Lamendola's Supermarket in Gonzales celebrates 90th anniversary

2 hours 9 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, October 10 2025 Oct 10, 2025 October 10, 2025 6:54 AM October 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Lamendola's Supermarket celebrated its 90th anniversary in Gonzales this week.

Mayor Tim Riley declared Thursday as "Lamendola's Supermarket Day."

The store is currently owned by Daphne Lamendola, the great-granddaughter of the original owner, Angelo Lamendola. 

Two of the store's former owners, Daphne's dad, Blair, and her grandfather, Sonny, were also there to celebrate the milestone.

