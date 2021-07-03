A Drier 4th of July Sunday? Watching Elsa..

Tonight and Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances will decrease, but passing storms remain possible this evening, into tonight. A few may be briefly heavy, also producing frequent lightning. Most of the rain activity will wind down overnight, with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Sunday, we'll start the day off mainly dry and there is a good possibility that area along and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor will remain mostly dry for the day, although there still exists a 50% chance of rain for all area south of the I-10/I-12. It will not be an all day wash out, but you will want to have an indoor option for outdoor activities. Highs will reach near 90 degree in the afternoon hour.

Up Next: On Monday, rain chance increase to 80% areal coverage due to the frontal boundary responsible for Saturday's rain setting up along the Louisiana coast. This will keep the majority of showers and storms south of Baton Rouge Monday afternoon and evening. The fireworks show looks like a go Sunday night! Into early next week, afternoon rain & storm chances will remain elevated around 50-60% each day through Wednesday.

In the Tropics:

Elsa was upgraded to a category one hurricane at 6:45AM Friday, now the first hurricane of 2021. Elsa is moving west through the Caribbean around 30MPH. The current forecast track has Elsa entering the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week and making a landfall somewhere in Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday. With the current forecast, Elsa will not impact the local area. Changes in the track are possible, the forecast will become more precise by the end of the weekend. Stay with us for timely updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.





