A dreary week ahead

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: High pressure is still pretty close, but still off to our northeast. Its influence is currently across the entire Gulf Coast, but that will be slightly changing as we proceed into the workweek. This is due to an approaching frontal system that will nudge it further away from us and push it toward the northeast. It will not fully lose its grip on our area, especially along the coast. This is good news, as rain chances will be low, but temperatures will be increasing. Lows overnight will only drop to around 56°, with Monday’s highs near 75°. It will also be a rather breezy Monday, as winds will be between 10 and 15 mph out of the southeast.

Up Next: Another dreary and wet week is in store. Not expecting significant rainfall or strong storm activity, just a lingering system that will keep clouds and temperatures elevated.

THE EXPLANATION:

The departing high pressure has opened the door to a very weak system to approach our area Monday and Tuesday. This system will in turn stall just to our north, with lines of moisture pushing toward the coast through much of the week. This means that rain chances will decrease north to south. There is a potential for afternoon isolated storms to develop on Tuesday, but the majority of the action will mainly be light to moderate showers. Dreary conditions continue through the remainder of the week, as a high pressure will develop offshore of the Florida Panhandle. The location of the high and aforementioned stalled front will keep onshore flow occurring leading to spotty showers, elevated high temperatures, and increased humidity over the latter half of the week. Highs will hover around 80° beginning Wednesday and stay through the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.