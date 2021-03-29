A cool start to the week, Showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday

Happy Monday! We are starting out chilly today, but sunny skies are in store for the afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: After starting with temperatures in the 40s and 50s today, we will have plenty of time to warm into the 70s. You can expect plenty of sunshine today and temperatures in the 70s this afternoon. The humidity will remain low until the sun goes down tonight. Then, a few showers will likely bubble up along the coast and the moisture and humidity will move north over the area. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, near 60 degrees for the overnight low.

Up Next: As the humidity and moisture return early on Tuesday, rain will be back in the forecast as well. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees, and Tuesday afternoon there will be a few showers popping up. Areas north and east of Baton Rouge have the best chance to see a brief shower or two. Tuesday night will be a bit muggy with temperatures in the mid-60s. A lot of areas will miss out on the rain on Tuesday, but there is a much better chance to see rain on Wednesday. A cold front is set to move through the area on Wednesday afternoon bringing a chance for rain for the entire viewing area. Some of the Wednesday storms will be on the stronger side with the possibility of a heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Gloomy, rainy conditions will continue well into the evening hours of Wednesday.

After the cold front moves all the way through overnight into Thursday, conditions will be cooler and drier. Temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday morning, then temperatures will struggle to reach the 70s on Thursday and Friday. The overnight temperatures will be chilly in the 40s and 50s through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be back in the 70s by Saturday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

