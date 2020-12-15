A cold front set to sweep rain across the capital area

Showers and storms are set to move in this evening.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The cloud cover is here to stay. Temperatures will be warming up into the mid-50s between the clouds, then some rain will start to move in. Scattered showers and storms will start north of Baton Rouge around 5 pm and become more widespread in the overnight hours. A cold front will come through and help to push the showers off to the east before the morning rush tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Up Next: The rain will clear by the morning rush tomorrow and the rest of Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s. Dry skies will be the trend for Thursday and Friday too. Temperatures still cool, near 55 on Thursday, but warming to near 60 on Friday. Rain will be back in the forecast over the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

