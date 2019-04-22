A chicken tried to cross the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO- Morning rush-hour was fouled by a small brown chicken and a goose running through traffic on two major arteries in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The chicken was in the lanes of the toll plaza to the Bay Bridge from Oakland to San Francisco. The goose was on the loose on the shoulder of the heavily traveled Highway 101 in San Jose. Officers tried to get the chicken out of the road way but were not successful in capturing it.

The goose flew the coop to a nearby golf course and animal control was summoned.