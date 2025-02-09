A busy weekend on False River with fishing tournaments, sheriff asks boaters take caution

POINTE COUPEE - A bass fishing tournament in New Roads brought out schools of people and fish to False River with everyone enjoying the sunny weather.

Saturday afternoon, False River was packed with families and fishing groups for a bass fishing tournament hosted by LSU and Southeastern Louisiana University. The fundraising tournament pays for costs for either team to travel the country for competitions.

This was the first year the two teams collaborated for the tournament, and LSU team captain Peyton Matherne says 23 boats entered the tournament. The fisherman with the biggest catch could win almost a thousand dollars.

"It's good putting something on for the community," Matherne said. "It's good to see these people come out and support us."

With so much happening on False River on the weekends, Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux is asking boaters are cautious on the water. Since September, he says the water levels have been low, and boaters who aren’t careful could end up stuck and stranded.