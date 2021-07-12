A boundary will trigger a few rounds of rain Monday

Monday rain coming in from the northwest along a boundary.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today showers and storms are going to move in from the north west along a boundary. Areas northwest of Baton Rouge are most likely to see showers today as they will fizzle out as they go. Brief heavy downpours continue to be a concern for the area. Look out for street and poor drainage flooding. Most of the area will see rain today. Temperatures will scratch the low 90s today before any rain moves in. Overnight we will dry out and temperatures will be in the 70s

Up Next: This rainy pattern will continue with isolated to scattered showers expected every day this week. Overall rainfall totals for the week are expected to be manageable between 1-3 inches, but isolated heavy downpours could drop between 2-4 inches of rain in small areas. Right now Wednesday and Thursday are trending drier, where most areas will stay dry. Although rain is in the forecast every day, not every area will see rain each day. Continue to check back in with the Weather Team each day for more details on the daily rain coverage. Temperatures will trend near 90 degrees and a few degrees warmer in the areas that stay totally dry each afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development is expected for the next 5 days. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

