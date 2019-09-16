A boost in commercial buildings in Denham Springs is helping the community rebuild

DENHAM SPRINGS- 16-commercial construction projects are in the works, in Denham Springs and that’s not counting the other projects in a parish where 85-percent of the buildings were hit by the flood.

"People are still buying houses out here. People are still moving over here. I think that's a good thing," Tammy Moak, an antique store owner in Denham Springs said.



Moak relocated to another location in Denham Springs when her first store took 9 feet of water during the 2016 flood.



"This place we're at now was 7-feet underwater, but we're coming back. Denham Spring is booming," Moak said.



A large convenience store, gas station, and a big storage facility on Range Avenue are just 3 of several commercial construction projects underway in one of the cities that suffered the worst of the flood.



But the hold Wendy’s off Range Avenue is still empty and gutted.



"There's still places like this, but I think someone will buy it and rebuild here and I think it's going to be even better, "Diane James, a long-time resident said.



Another indicator that Livingston Parish is doing better is their enrollment, it’s higher than it was before the flood.