A behind-the-scenes look at the making of LSU gear
BATON ROUGE - The College Football Playoff National Championship is only days away, and Tiger fans are stocking their wardrobes with all things LSU.
Bayou Apparel is one of many Baton Rouge-based businesses working hard to ensure fans are supplied with LSU t-shirts, hats, and related gear.
And the store has its hands full, now that Cajun Country's favorite football team has come under a national spotlight, an increasing number of fans are purchasing LSU gear.
Bayou Apparel representatives say since the SEC Championship they've printed over 35,000 t-shirts.
To stay ahead of expected orders -and as a way of showing their faith in LSU- Bayou Apparel has already printed a plethora of t-shirts depicting LSU as the winners of the Monday's National Championship.
If, by some slight chance, the Tigers don't come away with the win, the-shirts won't go to waste.
Instead, they'll be donated to a local church.
