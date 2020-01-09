A behind-the-scenes look at the making of LSU gear

BATON ROUGE - The College Football Playoff National Championship is only days away, and Tiger fans are stocking their wardrobes with all things LSU.

Bayou Apparel is one of many Baton Rouge-based businesses working hard to ensure fans are supplied with LSU t-shirts, hats, and related gear.

And the store has its hands full, now that Cajun Country's favorite football team has come under a national spotlight, an increasing number of fans are purchasing LSU gear.

Bayou Apparel representatives say since the SEC Championship they've printed over 35,000 t-shirts.

To stay ahead of expected orders -and as a way of showing their faith in LSU- Bayou Apparel has already printed a plethora of t-shirts depicting LSU as the winners of the Monday's National Championship.

If, by some slight chance, the Tigers don't come away with the win, the-shirts won't go to waste.

Instead, they'll be donated to a local church.

Click here for more information on Bayou Apparel.