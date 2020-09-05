'A baby was killed due to senseless gun violence in our city', says BRPD Chief Murphy Paul in message

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul gave a heartfelt message about a 3-year-old girl who was shot to death Friday night in a shooting between two vehicles.

Saturday afternoon BRPD Chief Murphy Paul released a statement in regards to the death of 3-year-old, Ibrie Combs:

"Last night a beautiful life was taken in our city.” The shameless act of violence has taken the life of an innocent 3 year old child, Ibrie Combs. Baton Rouge this has to stop!!! A baby was killed due to senseless gun violence in our city, and yes, we are angry!!! We are brokenhearted along with the family of Ibrie.



This community needs to be angry and brokenhearted as well. What if it was your child? Or your grandchild? Or your little sister? What if it was your niece? Or your relative, or your child's friend? Baton Rouge, close your eyes for a few seconds, clear your mind, think about the trauma Ibrie's family is experiencing. Think about the hurt and pain in Ibrie’s mother’s heart, the sorrow inside her father’s heart, the grief of her relatives and friends, can you feel that PAIN? This tragedy reminds me of a reality that exists in too many of the homicides in our city.



The truth is, someone out there knows something. The person or persons responsible for this cowardly act remain in our community, and someone knows who they are. I have a question for the person who has information that can help our detectives. If it was your loved one who died, wouldn't you want that brave person to come forward and do the right thing?? Our detectives will be working around the clock to catch the persons responsible for this horrific act. We are determined and will be aggressive with eradicating gun violence in our city. We need your help!



If you know someone who has information about this crime, or if you have information that can help our detectives, please call the Violent Crime Unit at 389-4869 or CRIME STOPPERS at 344-7867(STOP). Please keep Ibrie's family in your prayers."