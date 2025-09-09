Latest Weather Blog
Loranger couple arrested on multiple drug charges, including possession of crystal meth near children
LORANGER — A Loranger couple was arrested for multiple drug charges, including possession with the intent to distribute crystal meth and use of drugs in the presence of a child, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said.
Corey Cooke, 40, and Quenesha Jackson, 30, were booked Monday on possession of weapons while in possession of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II and III drugs, as well as two counts each of illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor. Jackson also faces obstruction of justice, deputies said.
Deputies began monitoring a Milk Plant Road home after reports of suspicious activity. This led to Cook being arrested after a traffic stop, deputies said. They found several pill bottles with various drugs including hydrocodone and Xanax when they searched her car.
After searching the Milk Plant Road home, detectives found Jackson trying to get rid of crystal meth with the couple's two children present, deputies said, adding that two guns were also found in the home.
The children were placed in the custody of a relative, deputies said.
