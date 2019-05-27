96-year-old WWII veteran's harmonica performance of national anthem goes viral

HARRISON, NJ - A 96-year-old World War II veteran with a harmonica stole hearts across the country Sunday before the U.S. Women’s National Team's match against Mexico.

Pete DuPré, an Army veteran, turned energized soccer fans at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey silent with his rendition of the national anthem using only a harmonica.

we love Pete so much. pic.twitter.com/Lxd3Xqo9eu — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 26, 2019

When The Star-Spangled Banner ended, the stadium erupted in cheers for DuPré, known as “Harmonica Pete.”

While DuPré's performance was his debut on the world soccer stage, he is well known to the U.S. team's players. They visited Normandy with DuPré and three other World War II veterans in January while in France.

The U.S. Women's National Team will return to France this week to defend their World Cup title. The tournament starts June 7.