94-year-old Baton Rouge woman dead, eight other people injured in Florida crash

DAVIE, Fla. - A 94-year-old woman from Baton Rouge died in a crash that injured eight others, according to officials.

WPLG reported that the crash took place Tuesday in Davie, around 20 miles north of Miami. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said a vehicle with nine passengers rear-ended an 18-wheeler. Eight people were transported, including a two-year-old, eight-year-old and nine-year-old.

Family identified Earnestine Morris, 94, as the woman who died at the scene. The driver and six other passengers in the vehicle Morris was in are from Louisiana, officials said.

The 18-wheeler's driver was uninjured.