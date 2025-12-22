Latest Weather Blog
$900 million in FEMA funding awaits Homeland Security Kristi Noem's approval, according to report
WASHINGTON - Over $900 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants and loans await Homeland Security Kristi Noem's approval due to her policy of personally reviewing major spending, according to The Hill.
The policy of Noem personally approving expenditures that cost $100,000 or more has led to a backlog at the agency, which is responsible for providing funding to help communities prepare for disasters and assist with recovery, The Hill reported.
The money awaiting approval affects not only recovery efforts but funding for things like repairs to schools, roads and bridges.
According to The Hill, a spokesperson for FEMA said that Noem has reviewed more than 5,000 contracts and reviews all contracts within 24 hours. The spokesperson also stated that Noem's process has allegedly saved taxpayers $10.7 billion.
The review policy was a major complaint for employees who signed the Katrina Declaration, a letter that claimed the Trump administration's FEMA policies were weakening disaster response.
Trending News
Employees wrote that the policy reduced FEMA's ability to quickly respond to disasters like the Texas floods, where mission assignments were allegedly delayed by up to 72 hours.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs man dies in Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash near Erwinville
-
Town of Killian issues boil water advisory while crews repair leak along...
-
Denmark and Greenland vow that the US won't take over Greenland after...
-
American Diabetes Association releases new Standards of Care
-
St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosts longest night service
Sports Video
-
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin...
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45
-
Southern pivots to hire Ken Merchant as offensive coordinator
-
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson declares for the NFL Draft
-
Local high school seniors close out season in annual Red Stick Bowl