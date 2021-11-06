9-year-old stabbed multiple times, trying to save mother

52°
Saturday, November 06 2021
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A 9-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times while trying to protect her mother from a man who broke into their home.

WWL reported that 33-year-old Kimbreyelle Lucas was attacked around 6 a.m. Thursday, and her 9-year-old daughter had multiple stab wounds. Lucas died in the hospital.

A family member told WWL that the attacker was likely a friend's jealous boyfriend who snuck into a back window and "confronted Lucas about looking for men with his girlfriend."

The family member said the man stabbed Lucas, the girl stabbed him, and then he stabbed the 9-year-old back before leaving the home.

WWL said the child has a dozen surgeries to go, but police have the attacker, 35-year-old Steven Grant, in custody.

The family member told WWL the police said Grant was on probation for shooting his girlfriend three years ago.

