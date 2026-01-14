9 puppies found abandoned in cage at St. Mary Parish boat launch, LDWF says

ST. MARY PARISH — Nine puppies were found abandoned at a boat launch in St. Mary Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.

LDWF said Sgt. Jake Darden and Agent Courtney Hart found the pups in a cage at the launch on Monday. The puppies have since been taken safely to the St. Mary Parish Animal Shelter.

Anyone with information about the puppies is asked to call 1-800-442-2511.