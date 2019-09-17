75°
9 killed after bridge collapses near Indonesia's Bali island

2 years 11 months 11 hours ago Sunday, October 16 2016 Oct 16, 2016 October 16, 2016 11:50 AM October 16, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Indonesian officials say at least nine people were killed and 30 others injured after a suspension bridge collapsed near the resort island of Bali.

A spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, says the bridge, linking the small islands of Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan off of Bali, collapsed Sunday evening.

Nugroho says eight of the victims who died have been identified. They include three children aged from 3 to 9. He says two of the injured were in serious condition, while the others suffered minor injuries.

He says initial reports indicate that there were no foreigners among the victims.

