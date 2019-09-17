75°
Latest Weather Blog
9 killed after bridge collapses near Indonesia's Bali island
JAKARTA, Indonesia - Indonesian officials say at least nine people were killed and 30 others injured after a suspension bridge collapsed near the resort island of Bali.
A spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, says the bridge, linking the small islands of Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan off of Bali, collapsed Sunday evening.
Nugroho says eight of the victims who died have been identified. They include three children aged from 3 to 9. He says two of the injured were in serious condition, while the others suffered minor injuries.
He says initial reports indicate that there were no foreigners among the victims.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU