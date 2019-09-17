9 arrested in La. as part of nationwide ICE sweep

NEW ORLEANS - Immigration authorities said agents recently arrested nine people in Louisiana who were suspected of being in the U. S. illegally as part of a nationwide immigration sweep.

Homeland Security said the operation, called "Cross Check," targeted convicted criminals who were illegally in the country during the first five days of March. Agents arrested a total of 2,059 people with prior criminal convictions from 94 countries.

Investigators said more than 1,000 of those arrested had multiple convictions for crimes such as voluntary manslaughter, child pornography, robbery, kidnapping, and rape.

"This nationwide operation led to the apprehension of more than 2,000 convicted criminal aliens who pose the greatest risk to our public safety," said Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. "Today, communities around the country are safer because of the great work of the men and women of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials in New Orleans arrested a total of 67 people across the five-state area they cover. Those arrests included a Cambodian national and convicted sex offender who was found in Buras on March 2. ICE agents said he had two firearms at his residence when he was arrested. Another arrest out of New Orleans was a Honduran national arrested in Hammond who is also a convicted sex offender.

ICE said 58 of the more than 2,000 people arrested are known gang members or affiliates, and 89 are convicted sex offenders. Agents said the vast majority of misdemeanor convictions were for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Homeland Security said 476 of those arrested were illegal re-entrants who had previously been removed from the U. S. Because of their prior arrests and criminal records, 163 of those arrested were presented to U.S. Attorneys for prosecution on a variety of charges, including illegal re-entry after deportation, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.