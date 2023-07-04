79°
9,500 may lose power if waters rise at Gonzales substation
GONZALES – Entergy officials say that about 9,500 customers may lose power if waters continue to rise at the Gonzales substation.
Entergy is asking customers to be prepared in case the substation needs to be shut off.
The boundaries of the customers that could potentially be impacted are from Black Bayou Road to the north, Loosemoore Road to the south, Hwy. 22 to the east and South Burnside to the west.
More than 14,000 customers are still without power in East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension.
