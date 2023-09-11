9/11 memorial events happening in and around the capital area Monday

Several memorial events will be held in and around Baton Rouge as America honors the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

At the West Baton Rouge courthouse, a memorial will be held at 9:11 a.m..

The Prairieville Fire Department will hold a memorial program at 9:30 a.m. at its facility on LA-73.

The Athletes for Hope Student-Athletes in the Baton Rouge area are hosting a service day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arc of Baton Rouge on Jefferson Highway.

Ascension Parish Fire District 1 is holding a memorial program at its main office on Airline Highway in Gonzales at 11:30 a.m..

The American legion will host a remembrance event at 3 p.m. at its post on Wooddale Boulevard.