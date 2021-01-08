86-year-old woman passes away after Sunday crash

VERMILLION PARISH - One person has passed away after being injured in a two-vehicle crash.

Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on Jacqulyn Street at South Hospital Drive at around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. 86-year-old Alice Abbott was driving a 2005 Lincoln Town Car. She did not yield to oncoming traffic, and a 2019 Ram 4500 hit the back of her car while traveling south on South Hospital Drive.

The driver of the Ram only suffered minor injuries. Abbott was not properly restrained and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. She passed away on Jan. 7.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, and this accident is still under investigation.