84-year-old woman run over, killed in Albertson's parking lot after falling

BATON ROUGE - An 84-year-old woman who tripped on her way out of a grocery store on College Drive was run over and killed Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Office said Louise Calloway was coming out of Albertson's shortly before 10 a.m. when she tripped on a curb in the parking lot and fell.

Officers said the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle did not see Calloway on the ground and ran over her.

Louise Calloway is the wife of retired 19th JDC Judge Curtis Calloway.

Police say it is an ongoing investigation.