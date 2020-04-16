Officials identify 83-year-old woman killed in Baker house fire

BAKER - A deceased woman's body was found in a devastating house fire Wednesday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials with the Baker Fire Department have identified the woman as 83-year-old Dorothy Gray.

Members of the State Fire Marshal's Office worked with Baker Fire Department first responders to assist in extinguishing the Monroe Street blaze around 6:15 p.m.

Gray, a well-known seamstress in the Greater Baton Rouge area, was disabled and could not walk.

She lived with her son, who was able to escape the blaze unharmed.

Officials say the fire remains under investigation.