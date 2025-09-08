83-year-old man receives decade-long prison sentence for killing disabled adult son

BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old man received a decade-long prison sentence on Monday for the death of his disabled adult son.

Ellsworth Hull beat his special needs son, 40-year-old Derrick Christophe, to death in 2020 with a wooden mop handle and a metal broomstick. Arrest documents say law enforcement was called to the home after Hull had made contact with his lawyer first. Police found Christophe in the bathtub, with old and new wounds all over his body.

Hull was indicted for second-degree murder, but pleaded down to manslaughter. He was sentenced to ten years at hard labor.