58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

83-year-old, 14-year-old, among four Louisiana residents at World Karate Championship

2 hours 57 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, October 20 2024 Oct 20, 2024 October 20, 2024 10:21 PM October 20, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

TAKASAKI, Japan - Four Louisiana residents are set to compete in the World Karate Championship Tournament in Takasaki, Japan later this week.

14-year-old Fransisco Hernandez, 83-year-old Helen Stone, Dan Almon, and Rick Mekdessie qualified for the competition from October 25-27. Hernandez, Stone, Almon, and Mekdessie are making their first appearance at the Championship Tournament.

All four practice at the Ponchatoula Karate Center. The Karate Center has created a GoFundMe account to help fund the participant's trip to Japan. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days