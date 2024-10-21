83-year-old, 14-year-old, among four Louisiana residents at World Karate Championship

TAKASAKI, Japan - Four Louisiana residents are set to compete in the World Karate Championship Tournament in Takasaki, Japan later this week.

14-year-old Fransisco Hernandez, 83-year-old Helen Stone, Dan Almon, and Rick Mekdessie qualified for the competition from October 25-27. Hernandez, Stone, Almon, and Mekdessie are making their first appearance at the Championship Tournament.

All four practice at the Ponchatoula Karate Center. The Karate Center has created a GoFundMe account to help fund the participant's trip to Japan.