823 new virus cases reported in La. Thursday, hospitalizations down

THURSDAY: Louisiana is reporting another 823 cases amid a day of increased testing numbers, for a total of 173,864 cases statewide. There were 12 additional deaths, a total of 5,507.

Hospitalizations fell to 566, and ventilator use was down to 61.

WEDNESDAY: Louisiana reported 331 new virus cases for a statewide total of 173,121. There were nine additional deaths, a total of 5,495.

Hospitalizations rose to 582, and ventilator use dropped to 64.

Another 3,919 patient recoveries were also recorded in the past week.

TUESDAY: There were 653 additional cases Tuesday, a total of 172,801 statewide. There were 10 additional deaths for a total of 5,486.

Hospitalizations fell slightly to 573, and ventilator use dropped to 68.

MONDAY: Monday, the state reported 63 new cases. There were a total of 172,119 cases since March and 157, 873 recoveries. Hospitalizations went up to 577 and patients needing a ventilator dropped by 1 to 70. There were 14 new deaths reported Monday, for a total of 5,476.

A delay in lab processing held up the daily coronavirus report from the state health department by more than 90 minutes Monday. The state reported the number of new cases and other information after 1:30 Monday afternoon.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday(10/15):

Ascension: 3,885 cases / 98 deaths

Assumption: 780 cases / 24 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 15,540 cases / 452 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,780 cases / 75 deaths

Iberville: 1,431 cases / 58 deaths

Livingston: 3,990 cases / 77 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,095 cases / 40 deaths

St. Helena: 425 cases / 4 death

St. James: 826 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,813 cases / 122 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 941 cases / 42 deaths

West Feliciana: 742 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH