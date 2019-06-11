72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
81-year-old bicyclist dies of injuries from May 31 crash

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LULING, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say an 81-year-old bicyclist has died of injuries from a crash on May 31.
  
Trooper Monroe Dillon III said in a news release Tuesday that the agency was notified Thursday that John Collins of Luling had died.
  
He says Collins was not wearing a helmet and rode out of a parking lot into the path of a car on U.S. Highway 90 in Luling. The collision knocked him from the bicycle.
Dillon said in an email that the driver has not been cited.
