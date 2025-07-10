8-year-old shot while sleeping in home; deputies searching for information

FLUKER - A child was injured while sleeping in his home after shots were fired early Thursday morning.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Guiteau Mill Road around 4 a.m. Thursday. A mother called and reported there was a bullet hole in an exterior wall of her home and that her 8-year-old son was shot in the foot.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the TPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.