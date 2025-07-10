84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
8-year-old shot while sleeping in home; deputies searching for information

1 hour 57 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, July 10 2025 Jul 10, 2025 July 10, 2025 12:50 PM July 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FLUKER - A child was injured while sleeping in his home after shots were fired early Thursday morning.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Guiteau Mill Road around 4 a.m. Thursday. A mother called and reported there was a bullet hole in an exterior wall of her home and that her 8-year-old son was shot in the foot. 

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the TPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.

