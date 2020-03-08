59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

8 tested negative for coronavirus in Louisiana, health officials say

5 hours 49 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, March 08 2020 Mar 8, 2020 March 08, 2020 4:40 PM March 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - According the the Louisiana Department of Health there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana. 

Health officials took to Twitter to say that 8 people have been tested for the virus and all have come back negative. 

The ability to "turn these tests around very quickly" helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Louisiana, officials say. 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days