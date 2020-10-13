Latest Weather Blog
8 Louisiana airports getting nearly $39.5M in federal grants
NEW IBERIA - The U.S. Department of Transportation says eight Louisiana airports are getting grants totaling nearly $39.5 million.
The largest announced this month is $19 million to build an apron at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner. Lafayette Regional Airport is getting $13 million to improve the runway safety area and $2.2 million for noise mitigation.
Four runway rehabilitation grants were announced this month: $3.8 million for Hammond Northshore Regional, $430,700 for Baton Rouge Metropolitan, $117,000 for Marksville Municipal, and $76,500 for the Jennings airport.
Acadiana Regional Airport at New Iberia is getting $90,000 for planning to widen its taxiway, and George R. Carr Memorial Airfield in Bogalusa is getting $539,800 to remove obstructions.
U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany says the Lafayette and New Iberia grants will help continue economic growth.
