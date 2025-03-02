8 lbs of pot found after wreck, police chase across two parishes

BATON ROUGE – A police chase through two parishes ended with a mangled three-vehicle wreck and the arrest of a man carrying eight pounds of marijuana Friday afternoon.

A man being chased by a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy caused a chain-reaction crash when deputies said he ran into a car after fleeing into Baton Rouge. When the suspect crashed into a passerby, the pursuing cruiser rear-ended the suspect's vehicle. The wreck happened at the Florida Street exit of I-110.

After the crash, the suspect tried to run but a K9 was able to catch up with him.

Deputies in West Baton Rouge said later they arrested Brent Johnson of Brusly. He's charged with running from an officer and drug possession. Investigators said he failed to stop when the deputy initially tried to pull him over on the west side of the river and drove over the New Bridge and onto I-110 where he tried to exit at Florida and crashed.

Baton Rouge Police handled the crash and had to tow all three vehicles involved, including the WBR Sheriff's vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident.

