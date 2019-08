78-year-old man facing molestation charge after incident with juvenile

EAST BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, 78-year-old David Hollier was allegedly caught inappropriately touching the young girl. After the incident, authorities were notified.

Hollier was arrested and charged with molestation of a juvenile or person with physical/mental disabilities.