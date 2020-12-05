49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

78-year-old man dead after boating incident in Terrebonne Parish

4 hours 15 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, December 05 2020 Dec 5, 2020 December 05, 2020 7:06 PM December 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

TERREBONNE PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that happened in Terrebonne Parish Friday afternoon. 

The body of 78-year-old Charles J. Leblanc of Houma was recovered from the Houma Navigational Canal around 12:30 p.m. 

According to a report, a local tug boat crew noticed a 15-foot vessel doing circles in the water and then noticed a man floating in the water.  

The tug boat crew called for help and then retrieved Leblanc's body. His body was recovered with a manual inflatable personal flotation device that was not inflated.

It is unknown on how Leblanc entered the water.  

Leblanc’s body was turned over to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days