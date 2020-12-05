Latest Weather Blog
78-year-old man dead after boating incident in Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that happened in Terrebonne Parish Friday afternoon.
The body of 78-year-old Charles J. Leblanc of Houma was recovered from the Houma Navigational Canal around 12:30 p.m.
According to a report, a local tug boat crew noticed a 15-foot vessel doing circles in the water and then noticed a man floating in the water.
The tug boat crew called for help and then retrieved Leblanc's body. His body was recovered with a manual inflatable personal flotation device that was not inflated.
It is unknown on how Leblanc entered the water.
Leblanc’s body was turned over to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police high speed chase in Port Allen ends in head-on collision
-
UPDATE: Police identify teen killed in Topeka Street shooting Friday
-
Livingston Parish football coach resigns amid police investigation into alleged relationship with...
-
Louisiana's coronavirus vaccine plans starting to take shape
-
Law firm plans to wrap investigation LSU's sexual misconduct policies in February
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday