77-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Friday morning wreck
BATON ROUGE - Police say a 77-year-old man died earlier Friday from injuries sustained during a traffic crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Lobdell Blvd.
John Schneller was driving a smaller hybrid vehicle when he tried to cross the southbound lane of North Lobdell to the northbound lanes of North Lobdell from Renoir Avenue and was struck on the driver side by a pickup truck.
Schneller was removed from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital where he later died.
The fatal traffic crash remains under investigation. There is no word on whether impairment is considered a factor.
